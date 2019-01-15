Business ‘simply could not cope’ with no-deal Brexit

There are many firms in the North that “simply could not cope with a no-deal Brexit”, senior business leaders in Northern Ireland and the Republic are warning.

And they argue that protecting the “all-island” economic benefits of the Good Friday Agreement is vital for the future.

While British MPs prepare for a showdown in the house of commons later today over prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement, businesses in the North are growing increasingly anxious about their future prospects.

Brexit uncertainty cost some Northern Ireland firms new orders last month, according to Ulster Bank’s latest economic report, with many businesses pointing to already “dampened demand” from international clients.

Leading business organisations on both sides of the Border united on Tuesday to issue a stark warning that a no deal result in the house of commons laster in the day would “jeopardise jobs and the all-island economy”.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in the North and Ibec, the largest business lobby in the South, both said a no deal scenario would have devastating economic consequences for the island as a whole.

The CBI and Ibec have together stressed that a “no deal” scenario “must be avoided” and appealed to British MPs to ratify Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement, giving the go ahead for trade talks to start in earnest.

The business groups believe the proposed agreement includes comprehensive provisions to “limit disruption to the all-island economy” after a UK exit on March 29th, including a transition period and the “Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol” that provides for a controversial backstop. This, the CBI and Ibec, jointly argue, guarantees a “safety-net” insurance policy.

CBI NI director, Angela McGowan said many firms in the North could not cope with a no deal Brexit outcome. “Not only would it do significant harm to jobs, investment and living standards but it would put at risk the all-island economic model that has been an important factor in driving local prosperity.

“Moreover, it brings with it unnecessary risk to the Good Friday Agreement, which has been the foundation of social, economic and political progress. The assurances that business have been crying out for are broadly provided for in the withdrawal agreement: ignoring that in pursuit of no-deal isn’t just economic recklessness, it’s an affront to rational thinking,” Ms McGowan stressed.

Fergal O’Brien, Ibec director of policy and public affairs, agrees that it is vital to protect the “achievements” of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Business recognises that the Single Market has been a game-changer for the dynamic of the all-island economy. The withdrawal deal includes important provisions to minimise economic disruption and avoid a hard border.

“A ‘no deal’ outcome would profoundly exacerbate, rather than resolve the many difficult challenges that Brexit presents.

“These challenges would remain but would have to be addressed in a climate of political chaos and economic upheaval. It is not a prospect that any responsible politician should countenance,” Mr O’Brien said.