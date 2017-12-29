Business review of 2017: Brexit and Trump fail to halt global boom
This year's international economic renaissance shows how forecasts are more art than science
The global economic renaissance 'was one reason why forecasts of a Brexit-induced recession in the UK proved wide of the mark'.
Brexit and US president Donald Trump dominated the headlines in a year when, normally, the business pages would have been full of stories about how the world economy suddenly and unexpectedly showed signs of life. It might be a bit of a stretch to use the words “economic boom” but there are certainly hints of one.