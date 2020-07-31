Business owners angry at exclusion from new wage subsidy scheme

Business owners have reacted with anger to news that company directors are to be excluded from the new Covid wage subsidy scheme.

The new subsidy, the Employment Wage Subsidy scheme (EWSS), which was announced as part of the July Stimulus last week, will apply from July 31st to the end of March 2021. It runs concurrently with the existing Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme (TWSS) until the end of next month, when that will cease. Under the new subsidy, proprietary directors are excluded, leading many businesses owners expressing anger at being left without income.

Government ministers reacted on Friday to the chorus of criticism from small business owners cross the State.

Richard and Maireád Jacobs, owners of Cork-based Idaho Café, said self-employed people had been “thrown under a bus” by being excluded from the scheme at such a difficult period.

Their comments were echoed by Karl Purdy, owner of CoffeeAngel, who said business owners “don’t expect to be saved by government. But equally, don’t expect or accept being singled out and assaulted by those who represent us”.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, called on Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to amend the scheme urgently so that struggling SME business owners could avail of it.

Linda Jones, managing director of the Travel Boutique, said travel agents were planning a huge protest in Dublin over the move.

“This will effectively close all travel agencies down. Travel agencies are only able to keep their staff thanks to the current wage scheme and now business owners won’t even have any income at all as they try to keep their businesses trading,” she said.

“We can’t afford to pay redundancies either as we have lost a whole year’s business and have had to refund everything we earned as well as having no income at all as our turnover is down 100 per cent,” she added.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he recognised the exclusion of directors from the scheme “is an issue for some” and said he was examining it. He did add though that the measures were put in place to avoid abuse of the scheme.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said he had spoken to Mr Donohoe about the issue and said the Government would look to find a solution.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also responded online to criticism of the scheme, saying that a solution was being sought.