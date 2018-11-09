Business angels get more firepower to invest in Irish SMEs

Irish SMEs looking to secure investment have gotten a boost with the doubling of a fund that co-invests with so-called “business angels” to €40 million.

The European Angels Fund Ireland was established by Enterprise Ireland and the European Investment Fund (EIF) in June 2016 with an initial €20 million to co-invest in Irish SMEs that are trading overseas.

The fund has to date invested in 20 early stage companies with sums ranging from €250,000 to €4 million being allocated to nine business angels to allow them to double their investment in Irish start-ups.

With the first €20 million of the fund now allocated, a decision has been taken to double the fund with an aim to support up to 100 companies over the next ten years.

“Doubling the firepower of the European Angels Fund to €40 million will enable Irish Business Angels to significantly increase investment activity and help world-class companies to grow,” said Andrew McDowell, vice president of the European Investment Bank, which oversees the EIF.

Business angels are individuals who invest their own money in early-stage companies in return for a share of the company’s equity.Last year, some €12.8 million was invested by business angels in 45 companies through the Halo Business Angel Network, a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland and IntertradeIreland.

The European Angels Fund programme is managed by the European Investment Fund and currently covers eight member states. The number of business angels who have partnered with the fund is now approaching 100, and they have already individually invested in over 400 companies across the EU.