Business and workers may be better off if Greens pass on government
Caveat: Radical wing pretends economic degrowth will not cause considerable pain
Saoirse McHugh is now a pin-up for the restless wing of the Green Party. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien
There is something unedifying in the fact that the nation’s immediate economic stability rests in the hands of a Green Party faction that has little interest in the economy, except to smother it.
At a time of acute economic crisis requiring decisive action, it grates that progress rests on the hardline wing of a minority party, wrestling with its conscience as it fears sullying its purity with real power.