Bus and rail on track for €1bn budget boost

Bus and rail services are on track for a Budget 2021 €1 billion spending boost, according to Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

The minister pledged €1 billion to bus and rail projects in his budget speech to the Dáil on Tuesday.

“This allocation will enable progress on major Ireland 2040 projects, including Bus Connects, Metrolink and the Dart expansion programme,” Mr McGrath said.

He added that it would help “enhance” local bus and rail services around the Republic.

“That will ensure the continuation of services even with reduced capacity restrictions due to Covid-19,” the minister pointed out.

He noted that greenway projects would also get a share of the cash.

Earlier, the minister said a Government pledge to spend an extra €600 million on infrastructure next year would bring its target past €10 billion in total for the first time.

Mr McGrath told the Dáil that the cash would include provision for new road projects in Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Wexford.

It will also pay for 41 new inter-city rail carriages and up to 600 carriages earmarked for the extension of Dublin’s Dart light rail service.

The roads earmarked include the Dunkettle interchange in Cork, the N56 in Donegal, N5 in May and N4 in Wexford.