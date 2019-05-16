Buffered: vital data and details remain unseen in broadband plan
Smart Money: What, and why, aren’t we being told?
Conceived during the crisis, the broadband plan was designed to minimise the up-front cost. Whether that is now the best option to deliver long-term value for money is the question.
The Government is battling to win support for its broadband plan – welcomed through much of rural Ireland, but attacked by its own senior officials and political opponents. But a key problem in making a full assessment is that many of the vital figures are not available, most of them redacted in documents released. So what do we still need to know – and why aren’t we being told?
1. Why are there questions?
A few key issues have led to the deal coming under particularly sustained questioning.