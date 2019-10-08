Budget 2020: New emissions tax on new cars and used imports

A new tax based on a vehicle’s Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions will be applied to new car purchases and used imports from January 1st, replacing the current one per cent diesel surcharge.

The budget move comes alongside an increase on diesel and petrol prices from midnight on petrol and diesel prices due to an increase in Carbon Tax of €6 per tonne. It’s likely to add 2 cent to a litre of diesel and 1.7 cent on petrol. It is the first step in the Government’s plan that will ultimately bring the charge from €20 per tonne of carbon to €80 in 2030.

By the time the repeated increases have hit, the price of a 60-litre fill of petrol will have risen €13.76, while diesel will be up €15.72 including VAT.

The NOx tax move, which will raise €25 million for the Exchequer, is expected to push up the cost of importing older used cars, which has lured 82,000 car buyers to shop outside the State so far this year, and further encourage buyers to consider purchasing hybrid and electric vehicles.

Nitrogen oxide is a tasteless, odourless gas that can cause serious respiratory illness and even, in extreme cases, death. It’s the gas at the centre of the diesel emissions scandal that has been rumbling along since 2016.

Diesel engines emit more NOx than their petrol equivalents, unless expensive and complex exhaust treatment systems are used.

The new charge, the exact details of which are yet to emerge, is designed to further push buyers away from diesel, and ultimately towards fully-electric cars.

Of all cars that benefit most from these changes to the tax system, it’s those electric cars that do the best. These emit nothing at the point of use - no carbon dioxide, no NOx - so for now fully electric vehicles will continue to enjoy the lowest possible tax charges.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, also announced an extra €3 million for the rollout of on-street recharging points in 2020, including communal charging points for apartment blocks and at designated taxi ranks. He said the move would double the number of loal authority on-street charing points installed.

In addition, he allocated €8 million to maintain grants for those those purchasing electric cars. He also extended the tax relief available on hyrid and plug-in hybrids for 2020.

Used imports hit

Using the NOx tax as a deterrent to those seeking to import a used diesel car from the UK could well prove effective. Taking the top 10 most imported vehicles right now, 71 per cent of which are diesel engined, the VW Golf 1.6 TDI from 2013 onwards has NOx emissions of 118mg/km.

A Ford Focus (the second-most imported car) with a 1.6-litre 95hp TDCI diesel engine has NOx emissions of 166mg/km, while a Nissan Qashqai (currently in third place in imports), if you’re looking at the current shape model from 2014 onwards, has NOx emissions of 163mg/km.

One example given by an executive in the motor trade was that the first 60mg/km of NOx emissions from new cars could be charged at a rate of €5 per mg. With average NOx emissions on new cars currently at 43mg/km, that means the in many cases, and for the majority of new diesel models, the charge will barely be enough to directly replace the existing one per cent Vehicle Registration Tax levy on diesel-engined cars.

Above 60mg/km, the charge could increase to a rate of €15 per mg, and above 81mg/km it jumps to €25. This sort of scaled charge would impact used imports most severely.

As for the effect on new prices, there’s going to be a great deal of juggling in the coming months as car makers adjust their lineups to suit the new regime, and you can expect to see more than a few ‘we’ll pay your NOx tax’ offers as importers seek to shift stock that falls afoul of the tax bands.

For those seeking to find out what the NOx emissions are on a particular vehicles, things are a little complex. The only figure that really matters is the one on the Certificate Of Conformity for the car you’re buying. That’s its birth cert, and that’s the final word on that car’s NOx emissions.

However, there are two websites that could prove useful in the coming weeks, as you work out which new car to buy (or which old car to import): the UK’s Vehicle Certification Agency and Emissionsfinder. com">Emissionsfinder.com. These sites offer the most reliable figures for nitrogen oxide emissions, albeit both websites have their issues.

The Vehicle Certification Agency’s website is, rather obviously, the official one and it’s the one whose numbers are likely to be accepted here by officials here. But the website is awkward to use, and often is missing data for major models (usually while that data is being updated).

Emissionsfinder.com is much easier and quicker to use, but its numbers won’t necessarily stack up when it comes to convincing Revenue how much NOx tax you’ll have to pay when it comes to importing a car. Use it as a guide rather than gospel.

Reaction

Overall, Budget 2020 was cautiously welcomed by the motor trade. Brian Cooke, director general of Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) said the replacement of the diesel surcharge with an NOx tax was sensible and would benefit cleaner new cars and newer used imports. While he declined to speculate on the rate that will be applied, details of which are likely to be in the upcoming finance bill, it is expected the Government will adopt a increasing scale of charges. Mr Cooke also welcomed the decision to delay any changes to the current VRT regime, given the context of Brexit uncertainty. However, it’s likely that the next budget will have to address changes to the emissions testing regime, known as the WLTP tests.

AA Ireland warned the increase in carbon tax announced will do very little to reduce Ireland’s over-reliance on the private car, criticising the move as little more than “a Government cash-grab dressed up as a green initiative”.

“Increasing the price today and in future years through increases to carbon tax will only achieve one thing, which is to generate additional revenue for government without having any impact on our overreliance on the private car,” Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs. “Government have cynically taken advantage of the climate crisis to justify a tax increase, instead of outlining measures which would actually lead to reductions in our carbon emissions.

However, he welcomed the plans to replace the diesel surcharge introduced last year with a NOX-emissions based charge - a move which the organisation claims could actually have a significant benefit in reducing Ireland’s carbon emissions.

“The moved to NOX-emissions based charging will help to close the gap in terms of the cost of a new car versus a second-hand UK import, which is one of the main issues facing efforts to make Irish transport cleaner. The relative poor performance of the Sterling in recent years made UK imports an enticing option for many, but unfortunately the cars being sold into the Irish market by the UK tended to be old vehicles with high CO2 emissions,” Faughnan said.