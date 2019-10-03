The Government is doing its best to play down expectations for next Tuesday’s budget. But with the threat of a no-deal Brexit looming, a general election likely in 2020 and key questions on public investment, the carbon tax and more to be faced, the budget will be a vital pointer. And, as ever, it will affect the cash in people’s pockets. Here are the key things to watch:

1. The Brexit package

This will be the trickiest issue for Minister for Finance , Paschal Donohoe to face. By next Tuesday we will be none the wiser about whether a no-deal Brexit is likely to happen on October 31st, or not. While a deal negotiated by the EU and UK before the next deadline looks most unlikely on the basis on the latest plan from Boris Johnson, recent UK legislation – the Benn Act – seeks to oblige the UK to ask for an extension.