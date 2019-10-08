Budget 2020: Donohoe unveils €1.2bn package to cope with Brexit

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced plans for a funding package of more than €1.2 billion, excluding EU funding, to prepare for Brexit.

Mr Donohoe announced the budgetary measures with just three weeks to go until the UK is due to leave the EU, bracing the public finances for a Brexit that could result in tens of thousands of job losses.

“This is a budget without precedent … a budget that has been developed in the shadow of Brexit,” the Minister told the Dáil in his Budget 2020 speech.

A no-deal exit had become the Government’s “central assumption”, he said. “This does not mean that no deal is inevitable, but equally we stand ready if it does happen.”

Mr Donohoe said a no-deal Brexit would be “very challenging for our country” but that it was “a challenge that Ireland has the measure of”.

A no-deal Brexit would slow economic growth, but the Government still expected an additional 19,000 new jobs to be created next year and to collect more tax revenues, he said.

If the UK exits the EU without a deal, the Government will provide €650 million to support the agriculture, enterprise and tourism sectors and “the most affected citizens and regions” in a no-deal scenario.

The Government plans to deploy €220 million immediate in the event of a no-deal Brexit, while €110 million will be provided for enterprises in the first wave of funding for affected businesses.

The Government is abandoning plans to put a further €500 million into the rainy day fund next year as a result of Brexit if the economic impact of a no-deal exit is “more severe than forecast”.

Contingency fund

Among the measures announced by Mr Donohoe are a €110 million contingency fund to be administered by the Department of Agriculture in the event of a crash-out Brexit, with first priority being given to the beef farmers and the fishing industry – the two sectors that would be most affected.

Some €85 million of this fund will go to beef farmers and €14 million to fisheries, along with €6 million to the livestock and mushroom sectors and €5 million for the food and drinks sector.

Some €40 mullion will be provided to the tourism industry – another sector that will be badly affected.

Mr Donohoe said the balance of the €390 million in Brexit contingency funding will be determined at at later date to help “our farmers, our businesses and our citizens”.

In measures to help citizens, the Minister said some €365 million will be provided in unemployment benefit to people who lost their jobs as a result of Brexit and €45 million to assist people to find new work.