Budget 2019 to be dominated by health and housing spending

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will announce the 2019 budget at 1pm on Tuesday.

This is the third and final budget under the confidence-and-supply agreement and will contain a €1.5 billion package of new tax cuts and spending increases.

It will be dominated by significant spending increases in health and housing and there will also be a range of welfare increases and modest cuts to income tax for middle earners.

Up to 100,000 more people will be eligible for free GP care while excise on tobacco will increase by 50 cent.

There will be an additional €300 million for affordable housing and €60 million in capital spending will be specifically targeted at tackling homelessness.

In addition, an extra €150 million will be allocated for the housing assistance payment and there will also be moves to allow local authorities to build more social homes without going through lengthy approval processes.

Capital spending on all housing measures, including social housing, will increase by €482 million to total €2.1 billion. While some moves on capital gains tax for landlords will not be announced, some sources said they could be introduced in the Finance Bill.

The Cabinet will meet at 10am to formally approve the package of measures.