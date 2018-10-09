Budget 2019 main points: USC cut, €5 welfare hikes and extra paid parental leave

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced details of Budget 2019.

This is the third and final budget under the confidence-and-supply agreement and will contain new tax cuts and spending increases. His full speech can be read here

Here are the main points we know so far:

TAX

Income Tax:

The 4.75 rate of Universal Social Charge, on incomes between €19,300 and €70,000, will fall by 0.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

The threshold at which people hit the higher, 40 per cent rate of income tax will rise by €750 from €34,550 to €35,300.

This means the top marginal rate on incomes up to €70,000 will be reduced to 48.5 per cent

Minimum wage will increase to €9.80

The second USC rate band will increase from €19,372 to €19,874 so the salary of a full-time worker on the minimum wage will remain outside the top rates.

Threshold for the higher rate of employer’s PRSI will be increased from €376 to €386

The home carer tax credit is increasing by €300 to €1,500 and the earned income tax credit for the self employed is up by €200 to €1,500.

For self-employed the Earned Income Credit will be increased by€200 to €1,350.

Special 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector to be abolished, with the rate increasing to 13.5 per cent for all areas of the sector. This will raise €466 million. There will be €35m for measures to support the tourism sector such as the Wild Atlantic Way.

Retaining 9 per cent VAT for newspapers and sporting facilities and reduce VAT for electronic publications from 23 per cent to 9 per cent.

Betting tax to increase from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. This will generate an additional €40 million in 2019

Excise on cigarettes to increase by 50 cent with a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products. This will bring the price of most cigarettes to €12.70. Increasing the minimum excise duty on tobacco so all cigarettes sold below €11 will have the same excise applied as cigarettes sold at €11.

No increases in excise on alcohol.

It is also expected that there will be supports for vulnerable people when Mr Donohoe announces a review of the local property tax later this year.

Tax free threshold for inheritances between parents and their children increased by €10,000 from €310,000 to €350,000

Film corporation tax credit extended to 2024.

WELFARE AND CHILDCARE

All social weekly welfare payments will increase by €5 from next year, with the Christmas bonus restored to a double payment for the first time since the crash.

PRSI for the self employed to be expanded, including jobseeker’s allowance.

Two weeks' paid parental leave to every parent of a child under one year, with an aspiration to increase to seven weeks over a number of years.

Increases to the Qualified Child Payment of €2.20 per week in respect of under 12s and €5.20 per week in respect of over 12s, as well as a €25 increase in both Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance rates.

Increase the earnings disregard for the One Parent Family Payment and introduce a maintenance disregard for the Working Family Payment.

Fuel allowance increases are also anticipated.

CHILDCARE

Funding for Tusla will increase by over €30 million to just over €786 million, while funding for early learning and childcare will increase by just under €90 million to €574 million.

The threshold for families to access Affordable Childcare Scheme will be increased. Previously only families earning less than €22,700 net received the maximum subsidy. This will been increased to €26,000 net to capture more low income households. It means a family with income up to €32,000 can qualify for the highest supports.. The maximum income threshold will go from €47,500 to €60,000. The multiple child deduction will increase from €3,800 to €4,300.

EDUCATION

An extra 6.7 per cent increase in funding to the Department of Education and Skills. This will allow for almost 1,300 additional posts in schools in 2019.

The standard capitation rate per pupil will increase by 5 per cent.

Up to an additional 950 Special Needs Assistants to be recruited in 2019

Additional €196m for capital in education next year - supporting the creation of up to 18,000 permanent school places and €5000 replacement places, more ICT places.

An additional €300 million has also been allocated to third level education for the period up to 2024.

Over 15,000 new places in the higher education and further education sector

HEALTH

Capital spend for health: €174 million bringing the total capital allocation to €670 million next year.

Up to 100,000 additional people may qualify for free GP care and the income threshold for doctor-only cards will rise by €25 per week.

The Government will also reduce then prescription charge for patients aged over 70 by 50 cent.

The amount which patients have to pay themselves before qualifying for subsidies under the Drug Payment Scheme will be reduced by €10 to €124.

An allocation for a €20million “integration” fund as part of the implementation of the Slaintecare healthcare reforms.

An additional €84m for mental health servcies in 2019, an increase of 9 per cent.

National Treatment Purchase fund will get an extra €20m, or 36 per cent increase on last year.

Disability services will get an extra €150m.

The overall health budget is set to be €17.2 billion, an increase by 6.6 per cent. Of that amount, there will be a 187 million for services for older people and disabilities.

HOUSING

Allocating €2.3bn to the housing programme for next year. When added to additional €93m for local authority funding it represents a €470m or 26% increase on 2018.

Delivery of 10,000 new social homes in 2019 through construction, acquisition and leasing.

A €300 million affordable housing scheme.

A €60 million in capital spending specifically targeted at tackling homelessness/emergency accommodation.

€30 million is being provided next year for homelessness services, bringing the total allocation for such supports to €146 million in 2019.

An extra €121 million will be allocated for the housing assistance payment to provide an afor an additional 16,000 tenancies next year.

There will also be moves to allow local authorities build more social homes without going through lengthy approval processes.

Increasing the planned funding for a service site fund to support local authorities to bring forward land for housing. It will increase from €20 million to €89 million, which will bring the planned investment to over €100 million next year. This will facilitate the delivery of around 6,000 affordable homes over the lifetime of the fund.

The infrastructural funding available per subsidised home is also being increased from €40,000 up to a maximum of €50,000, supporting the delivery of homes at up to 40 per cent below market prices.

The introduction of 100 per cent mortgage interest relief for landlords.

A grant scheme for people who want to convert their homes into smaller units, which could then be rented out, is also expected. Sources in the Independent Alliance, which favoured such a grant, expect it to be worth €40,000 to €60,000.

ENVIRONMENT

No increase in carbon tax

1 per cent surcharge for diesel vehicles across all VRT bands

€103.5 million for planting forests

Additional funding of €70 million for the Environment and Waste Management Programme.

Extending the VRT relief for hybrid vehicles until end 2019 which will then be reviewed

New capital allowances scheme for gas-propelled vehicles and refuelling equipment to encourage the uptake of gas-propelled commercial vehicles as an alternative to diesel.

CRIME AND LAW

Increasing the budget of An Garda Síochána by €60 million or 3.5 per cent allowing for recruitment of 800 extra gardai.

An extra €60 million to the broader justice sector to include spending on: additional asylum accommodation, widen Magdalene scheme, relieve pressure on criminal legal aid system, respond to pressures on Data Protection office in EU role.

Direct Provision weekly allowance to increase from €21 to €38 for adults, €29 for children.

Capital allocation €220 million includes: construction of the Forensic Science Laboratory; investment in Garda ICT and the purchase of Garda vehicles; and works on Limerick prison.

Defence will get an extra €29 million will be provided for additional projects including extra equipment and infrastructure in Army, Air Corps and Navy.

Overseas aid to increase by €110m

BREXIT PREPARATION

A human capital initiative worth €300m from 2020-2024 to increase investment in higher education courses.



Over €110m for Brexit measures across many government departments including essential customs requirements.



Increasing funding for the PEACE programme.



The launch of a Future Growth Loan Scheme for SMEs and the agriculture and food sector.

ECONOMY

Establish Rainy Day Fund to increase the State’s resilience to larger economic shocks.

The fund will be capitalised with €1.5 billion from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and supplemented with an annual contribution of €500 million from the Exchequer starting from 2019. Corporation tax will also be set aside for the fund.

Corporation tax of 12.5 per cent rate will not be changing.

SMEs/BUSINESSES

Extend the three year tax relief for certain start-up companies until the end of 2021.

Regulation of crowdfunding businesses

TRANSPORT

Of the 2018-2021 allocated in Budget 2018 for capital expenditure there will be €286m made available next year for new transport infrastructure such as:

The N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin and the Dunkettle Interchange; Completion of the runway overlay project at Knock Airport; Design, planning and implementation of cycling and walking projects around the country.

RURAL AND AGRICULTURE



An extra €57 millione to the Department of Agriculture to support the sector, especially disadvantaged farmers



Rrenewing the existing stock relief measures for a further three years



Three year extension of the Young Trained Farmer stamp duty relief,



Additional €53 million in capital next year to fund the first round of projects under the new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.