The Government is battling to win support for its broadband plan – welcomed through much of rural Ireland, but attacked by its own senior officials and political opponents. But a key problem in making a full assessment is that many of the vital figures are not available, with most of them redacted in documents released. So what do we still need to know – and why aren’t we being told ?

1. Why are there questions?

A few key issues have led to the deal coming under particularly sustained questioning .