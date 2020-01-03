Brexit, trade wars, tax and general election to dominate 2020 economic agenda
Irish business faces another year of living dangerously due to a number of factors
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: may have to deal with EU corporate tax reform. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Last year the Irish economy dodged the bullets. The prospect of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement was taken off the table. Trade tensions ebbed and flowed, but did not explode. Talk on international tax reform continued – but with no agreement yet. These risks were all postponed – not removed. But despite the resulting uncertainty, the economy still put in a strong performance.
What about 2020? It looks like another year of living dangerously – with all the major risks still on the table. With no clarity on the more significant threats likely until later in the year – if then – the economy enters the year with significant momentum. But predicting how it will end in 2020 is another matter entirely. Here are five key things to watch.