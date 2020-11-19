Brexit talks suspended after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

Talks between the European Union and United Kingdom have been temporarily suspended after a negotiator tested positive for Covid-19, upending the talks at a crucial moment as the two sides race to reach a deal.

“One of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for Covid-19,” the chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier announced.

“We have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines.”

Chief British negotiator David Frost said the two were in “close contact” about the situation and said: “The health of our teams comes first”.

Both sides had indicated that the coming seven days could be the last moment in which a deal could be reached in time for it to be ratified and implemented by January 1st, with billions of euro in trade at stake.

A deal would duck the requirement for punishing tariffs on a wide range of goods and help relations between the two sides to remain positive, though hauliers and transport companies expect disruption to imports and exports to Britain due to the requirements for declarations and checks even if a deal is reached.

The teams were engaged in intense negotiations in Brussels to try to break a deadlock over fishing rights, what authority should resolve disputes, and how to create fair competition conditions for companies.

Mr Barnier had been expected to update EU member states on progress in the negotiations on Friday, but must now go into quarantine. Talks were previously disrupted in March when the Frenchman himself caught Covid-19, requiring his team to go into isolation.