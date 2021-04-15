Brexit and pandemic combine for big hit to Irish trade with Britain

Brexit and the pandemic have damaged the Republic’s trading relationship with Britain with the latest trade numbers showing a major fall-off in exports and imports.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the value of goods imports from Britain fell by 57 per cent or €1.6 billion during the first two months of 2021 when compared with the same period last year.

The largest decreases were in the imports of food and live animals, mineral fuels, and machinery and transport equipment.

At same time, the value of Irish exports to Britain fell by 12 per cent or €250 million, driven by a fall in exports of food and live animals.

The reduction in trade is being attributed to a combination of factors, including the challenges of complying with customs requirements.

The stockpiling of goods in the final quarter of 2020 in preparation for Brexit, the substitution with goods from other countries and a reduction in trade volumes due to Covid-19 were also cited as factors.

The overall figures for February pointed to another strong month for exports, which rose marginally to €13.1 billion on back of strong pharma exports.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products in February were valued at €4.5 million, up 35 per cent on the same month last year.

The Republic’s pharma sector has benefited from a strong pick-up in demand linked to the pandemic.

Imports

The value of goods imports fell slightly to €6.9 billion, which gave rise to a seasonally adjusted trade surplus to €6.2 billion.

The EU accounted for €4.6 billion (38 per cent ) of total exports in February, of which €1.4 billion went to Germany and €1 billion went to Belgium. The figures show exports to EU countries in February decreased by 1 per cent compared with February last year.

The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for €4.3 billion (35 per cent) of exports in February.