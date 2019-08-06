Brexit and debt threaten strong economy, warns Moody’s

Brexit and high debt threaten the Republic’s strong economy, ratings agency Moody’s warned on Tuesday.

Moody’s, which assesses businesses’ and countries’ creditworthiness, ranks the Republic as A2 stable in its latest analysis, indicating there is a low risk of the State defaulting on its debts.

Sarah Carlson, Moody’s senior vice president and lead sovereign analyst for the Republic, attributes this to continued robust economic growth and prudent policies.

However, she warns that the Republic’s susceptibility to any fallout from the UK’s planned exit from the EU next October and high public and private debt threaten the economy and pose a risk to the State’s good credit rating.

Ms Carlson also highlights high wage and credit growth along with possible global corporate tax changes, as potential threats.

“Our credit view of Ireland balances the strong growth and fiscal track record of the past few years and our expectation that the positive trends will continue,” she says.

“However, challenges remain in the form of still elevated high public debt levels and a relatively high degree of economic volatility.”

High credit ratings from agency’s such as Moody’s should make lenders more willing to loan money to the State and its agencies, while helping to keep down the interest charged on these debts.