Brexit: 3,400 Irish exporters trade exclusively with UK, CSO report finds

Nearly 3,400 Irish exporting businesses traded exclusively with the UK in 2016, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The finding, which underscores the economy’s exposure to Brexit, was contained in a new analysis of Irish exports and imports with the UK.

It found that some 8,600 enterprises exported goods from the Republic in 2016 with nearly 80 per cent exporting to the UK.

Of the near 7,000 Irish firms that exported to the UK, half traded exclusively with the country, accounting for 16 per cent of the value of Irish exports to the UK, equating to €2.4 billion.

Agri-food sector

Overall, the Republic exported €14.8 billion of goods to the UK in 2016. The agri-food sector was the biggest exporting sector, with exports of €3.5 billion, while SMEs accounted for 60 per cent of Irish UK exports.

The CSO’s report is part of a suite of Brexit-themed data being produced by the agency ahead of the UK’s planned withdrawal from the EU next year.