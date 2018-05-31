Big issues of social justice are big business for corporate ‘citizens’
Caveat: Housing policy a hot topic for tech sector. Also: INM fights back; rickshaw row
Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave: becoming more and more like Michael O’Leary by the day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
As Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave riffed at a press conference this week about political corruption and the Irish housing crisis, it reminded me of just how enthusiastic the corporate sector has become for aligning itself with social justice movements.