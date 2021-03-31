Biden’s ‘global minimum’ tax rate carries big dangers for Ireland

The Republic’s 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate is facing a new threat, with the US signalling its support today for a global minimum corporate tax rate of 21 per cent on its companies . Proposals emerging today from the White House say the US administration intends to push for this new global minimum rate in the US.

While details have yet to be spelled out, the move relates to proposals to increase the tax charged on foreign earnings of US companies and to tighten the rules significantly. A vital change would be that the tax would apply in future on all earnings and not just on earnings above a 10 per cent rate, as happens currently. This would mean that US companies here would face additional payments on tax paid at the Irish 12.5 per cent rate on a lot of their earnings.

US companies are by far the biggest investors here, so if this proposal is passed is would damage the strategy of using low tax to attract American investment to the Republic. It is also likely to signal US support for a high global minimum corporate tax rate at OECD talks now underway. The concept of a global minimum tax rate has been part of OECD negotiations on global corporate tax reform for some time, but the general expectation was that it would be set at around the State’s current rate of 12.5 per cent.

Shift profits

The idea of a global minimum rate is to ensure that big multinationals pay a certain amount of tax no matter how they shift their profits from one country to another. President Biden will say in a speech on Wednesday that he wants to hit profits in “tax havens” and wants a global minimum rate to apply on a country-by-country basis.

If agreed, this would mean that companies taxed here at the current 12.5 per cent rate would face a top-up payment, probably in their country of origin, generally the US.

The 12.5 per cent rate is one of the central element in the Republic’s corporate tax regime used to attract FDI. However Ireland has come under increasing pressure in recent years as big companies have used Irish subsidiaries as part of their international tax avoidance structures.