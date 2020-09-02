Barnier ‘worried and disappointed’ by UK Brexit stance

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is “worried and disappointed” by the UK’s lack of engagement on key sticking issues standing in the way of a future trade deal as time is running out for negotiations.

Addressing the Institute of International Affairs and European Affairs (IIEA) in Dublin by video link from Brussels on Wednesday, Mr Barnier said the UK continues to refuse to engage on the contentious issues of state aid and fisheries policies, which the EU has insisted must be settled up-front.

His comments came after meeting UK counterpart, David Frost, in London on Tuesday, after which both sides continued to blame the other for the current stalemate in negotiations.

Extension

The UK has refused an extension of the current transition period, which is due to end on December 31st. Mr Barnier said that he hoped to be able to report “tangible” progress after an eighth round of formal negotiations take place next week.

“We have no more time to lose. We must have a final agreement by the end of October, if we are to have a new partnership in place by the 1st of January 2021,” Mr Barnier said, adding the “Brexit clock is ticking”.