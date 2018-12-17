Average incomes in Republic now just 1% below boom time high

Average incomes in the Republic are now just 1 per cent below where they were at the height of the boom.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show average household disposable income rose by nearly 5 per cent to €48,476 last year.

This was 17 per cent higher than at the low point of recession in 2012 when it was €41,399 and just 1.1 per cent lower than the boom-time high of €49,043 recorded in 2008.

Insight

The figures, contained in the CSO’s latest Survey on Income and Living Conditions (SILC), are more likely a reflection of the rapid growth in overall employment since 2012 rather than direct wage hikes.

The survey also provided an insight into poverty levels in the Republic. The at risk of poverty rate, which is the share of persons whose income was less than 60 per cent of the national median income, was 15.7 per cent compared with 16.2 per cent in 2016 and nearly 17 per cent in 2012.

However, the CSO said the annual change was not statistically significant.

The survey showed the rate of enforced deprivation, defined as not being able to afford two or more deprivation indicators; such as keeping the home adequately warm or buying presents for family/friends at least once a year, fell to 18.8 per cent from 21 per cent.

The most common types of deprivation experienced by Irish households were an inability to afford to replace worn out furniture (20.4 per cent ), to afford to have family or friends for a drink or a meal once a month (13.9 per cent ) and to afford a morning, afternoon or evening out in the last fortnight (13.2 per cent).

The survey put the the consistent poverty rate, which includes people both at risk of poverty and experiencing enforced deprivation, at 6.7 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent.

Data

This year’s survey also included a sub-section on health and children’s health. It found that approximately two in five (38 per cent) workers described their physical status at work as “mostly sitting”, of which 41 per cent spent 3 hours or less per week engaged in physical activities when not working.

Approximately three quarters (75.6 per cent) of those aged 16 years and over reported having visited their general practitioner (GP) at least once in the last 12 months, while nearly 16 per cent reported having visited their GP on six or more occasions.

Almost one third (32.5 per cent) of households with children, that needed dental examinations and/or treatments reported that the associated costs were a financial burden, compared to just under a quarter (23.8 per cent ) of households without children.

“The SILC household survey is the official source of data on household and individual income and it provides a number of key national poverty indicators, such as; the at risk of poverty rate, the consistent poverty rate and rates of enforced deprivation,” Gerry Reilly from the CSO said.