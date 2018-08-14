Average house prices rise €21,000 over 12 months to June

Property price growth eased in June, with house prices advancing by 12 per cent, down from 12.4 per cent in May and 13.3 per cent in April. The latest increase means that the typical homeowner will have seen the value of their house increase by about €21,000 nationally over the 12 months to June, while homeowners in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown will have added about €47,000. It also means that someone who bought a house in Dublin back in the bust, or February 2012, will have now seen the value of their house almost double in value.

According to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, in Dublin, prices rose by 9 per cent in the year to end-June, with house prices lagging this increase, advancing by 8.4 per cent, while apartment prices soared by 12.8 per cent. Dublin city saw the greatest increases, at 12 per cent, but in south Dublin, house price growth continues to taper, and it rose by just 5.9 per cent over the same period.

Across the country and excluding Dublin, prices were up by 15.2 per cent, with house prices rising by 14.6 per cent, and apartments by 20.3 per cent. Prices in the mid-west advanced by a hefty 22.3 per cent, but in the border region, house price growth has stalled, with an increase of 4.9 per cent reported.

The latest figures mean that house prices nationally are now 19.5 per cent lower than their peak in 2007, while in Dublin, prices are 22.2 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak. Across the rest of the country, prices are 24.2 per cent off their May 2007 peak.

However, while prices may still be some way off Celtic Tiger highs, they have nonetheless rebounded substantiallly since the bust. From the trough in early 2013, figures from the CSO show that prices nationally have increased by 79.6 per cent, with Dublin prices almost doubling, up by 92.7 per cent from their February 2012 lows. Across the rest of the country, prices are now almost 75 per cent higher than the low reached in May 2013.

The median prices of a home in Ireland is now €237,000, with the highest median price reported in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (€ 525,000), and the lowest in Longford (€ 92,000) and Leitrim (€ 95,000).

Transaction levels

The figures also show that house sales fell in June, down by 2.7 per cent on the year from June 2017, to 3,349 transactions. The total value of the market based on transactions filed in May was € 976.5 million, indicating an average sale price of €291,579.

Most of the house sales were for second-hand homes (79.7%), although there was a significant increase in the volume of new home sales, which advanced by 20.8 per cent, while second-hand home sales fell by 7.3 per cent.

Purchases by first-time buyers in June rose by almost 10 per cent when compared with June 2017, with FTBs now accounting for about 30 per cent of all sales in the year to June, followed by those trading up or down (51.6%) and investors (19 per cent).