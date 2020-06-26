Average full-time salary in Republic now nearly €49,000, says CSO

The average full-time salary in the Republic is now nearly €49,000, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO’s latest earnings data show wage growth in the Irish economy picked up again last year, accelerating to 3.6 per cent, the fastest rate recorded since the 2008 financial crisis.

However, the onset of coronavirus and the pick-up in unemployment this year is expected to halt this trend.

The latest figures show average annual earnings rose by 3.6 per cent to €40,283 in 2019.

Within this, average annual earnings for full-time employees were €48,946 (up 2.8 per cent on 2018) while the average for part-time employees were €18,305 (an increase of 3.7 per cent).

The figures show earnings have continued to recover since the downturn, rising by nearly 12 per cent since 2014. Annual earnings rose in all 13 economic sectors surveyed by the CSO in 2019.

The largest percentage increase of 8.3 per cent was recorded in the information and communication sector where average annual earnings rose from €56,758 to €61,269.

This was followed by an increase of 5 per cent from €61,269 to €64,345 in the information and communication sector. IT workers are the best paid staff in the 50-60 per cent more than the average.

The accommodation and food services sector, which covers most of the hospitality sector, had average annual total earnings of €19,153 in 2019, up 4.9 per cent n the previous year, but still the lowest of all the sectors.

Average annual earnings in the construction sector rose by 2.8 per cen to €41,686.