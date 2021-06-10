As reopening rolls on, there is a hidden boom in the Irish jobs market

Recent Irish economic indicators have, in the main, been remarkably strong. With reopening just getting underway, how is this happening and what does it mean for the jobs market, hit so hard by the pandemic?

1. The hidden sectors:

The sectors which have been kept growing during the pandemic – some of them growing strongly – are mainly lower profile ones. We have been looking, until very recently, at the shuttered shops and the closed bars, but less visible big manufacturing and service sectors have largely continued through the pandemic.