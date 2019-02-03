Are Irish nurses underpaid – what are the facts?
Smart Money: There are four key economic questions behind the nurses’ strike
The union says it has never asked for 12 per cent and disputes these figures as ‘spin’
The nurses strike is about pay and working conditions but it also reflects some of the key economic issues facing this country – such as the cost of improving public services and the pressure on pay from high housing costs.
Whatever happens with the strike, it is a sign of the pressure on pay which the Government is going to face in the run-up to the end of current public sector pay agreement runs in 2020 and which now faces employers in Ireland in general.