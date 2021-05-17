An Bord Pleanála sanctions €62.5m Crumlin apartment scheme

Michael Moran, one of the driving forces behind the Red Cow hotel in Dublin, has secured planning permission for contentious plans for 152 apartments in Crumlin in Dublin 12.

Mrs Moran’s Seabren Developments got the green light for the €62.5 million fast-track Glebe development at St Agnes Road, Crumlin, from An Bord Pleaneála despite local opposition.

The development, which will be fully owned by Circle Voluntary Housing Association when complete, involves two apartment blocks ranging in height from four to six storeys and linked by a pedestrian walkway at first floor level.

The proposal also includes the refurbishment of Glebe House.

Circle Housing was established in 2003 to provide social housing and operates on a not-for-profit basis.

Glebe scheme

Seabren has worked with several approved housing bodies in the delivery of social housing schemes in the past and, in the Glebe scheme, 50 per cent of the homes will be cost rental while the other half will be available as social housing

Ninety-seven submissions were lodged concerning the proposal. Local residents expressed concern relating to overlooking, adverse impact on privacy on existing residents; noise pollution and potential anti-social behaviour.

However, board inspector Rachel Gleave O’Connor said she was satisfied the proposal would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on the amenities of the surrounding area.