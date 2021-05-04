Amazon paid no corporation tax in Europe last year despite €44bn sales

Online retailer Amazon paid no corporation tax on its operations in Europe in 2020 despite enjoying record sales income of €44 billion, corporate filings have revealed.

The figures are fuelling scrutiny of the internet giant’s tax arrangements as its revenues were boosted by a shift towards online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic that helped Amazon double its profits in the United States last year.

Corporate filings in Luxembourg, home to the internet giant’s EU headquarters, showed that Amazon EU Sarl had record sales income of €44 billion last year but that it paid no tax to the Grand Duchy as its unit there reported a loss of €1.2 billion.

The retailer was further granted €56 million in tax credits due to the loss, adding to an accumulation of €2.7 billion in losses carried forward, which can be used to offset future tax bills if the company does report profits in the future.

The accounts filed by Amazon EU Sarl showed that sales rose in 2020 to €44 billion from €32 billion in 2019, meaning the company earned €8.4 million in income for each one of the 5,262 staff employed by its Luxembourg unit, the Guardian reported.

The results that were not broken down per country, but the Luxembourg unit handles sales for the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

The results come amid mounting momentum towards an international deal on the taxation of digital giants brokered through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), after the administration of United States president Joe Biden issued proposals for digital taxation and a global minimum rate.

In 2017, the European Commission found that Luxembourg had offered Amazon €250 million in tax advantages and was ordered to recuperate the sum as illegal state aid. Luxembourg appealed against the decision and proceedings are ongoing.

“The commission will continue to monitor Amazon’s behaviour with respect to corporate taxation,” said European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.

A second commission spokesman said the EU executive would release new tax proposals in the coming weeks. “We intend to work against fraud and against all these negative impacts on taxation,” commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said.

A spokesman for Amazon said that profits were low due to investments made by the company and low margins in retail.

“Amazon pays all the taxes required in every country where we operate,” the spokesman said. “Corporate tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given our heavy investments and the fact that retail is a highly competitive, low margin business.

“We’ve invested well over €78 billion in Europe since 2010, and much of that investment is in infrastructure that creates many thousands of new jobs, generates significant local tax revenue, and supports small European firms.”