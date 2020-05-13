Almost half of adult population says their job has been affected by Covid-19

Almost half the adult population (47 per cent) in the Republic have had their employment circumstances altered by Covid-19, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

And more than a third (34 per cent) are now remote working from home.

The findings are based on questions included in the CSO’s latest Labour Force Survey, which was carried out just as the virus hit Ireland.

Of those whose employment situation has been affected, 14 per cent have lost their jobs while 33 per cent have been temporarily laid off.

More men (36 per cent ) than women (31 per cent) have been temporarily laid off, with loss of employment at equal levels for males and females (both 14 per cent).

The figures also suggest that an overwhelming majority (94 per cent) of people who have lost their jobs, were temporarily laid off or are on leave (paid or unpaid), expect to return to the same job.

Toll

The employment impact of the crisis was most keenly felt in the 35-44 years age group, where two-thirds reported employment effects. The least affected groups, in terms of employment, were the 15-24 years and 65 and over categories.

The emotional toll of the pandemic was also reflected in the figures, in that 17 per cent of people admitted to being worried about money, 24 per cent said they were feeling lonely while 26 per cent said they were afraid to go shopping.

Older people aged 65 years and over are the most afraid to go shopping (41 per cent).

The emotional impacts haven’t all be negative, however. The pandemic has seen 46 per cent of the population aged 15 years and over increasing positive family time, with 59 per cent of the population increasing their contact with family via telephone, Skype, Facetime or other platforms.

Commenting on the data, CSO statistician Sinead Bracken said: “Since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been many changes to employment and day-to-day life for the people of Ireland.”

“ This publication analyses changes to work/employment, emotional well-being, effect on finances, and the impact on families for the Irish population aged 15 years and over,” she said.