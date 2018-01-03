AIB flotation helps State to end 2017 €2bn in the black

The Government ended the year almost €2 billion in the black with the help of proceeds from the sale of 29 per cent of the State’s stake in AIB.

Exchequer returns for 2017 show that the State had a surplus of €1.909 billion at the end of year, compared with a shortfall of €1.018 billion 12 months earlier.

A statement said that the €2.927 billion improvement in the State’s finances was largely due to the sale of 28.8 per cent of its holding in AIB.

The sale of the bank’s shares in June earned a total of €3.4 billion for the Government.

Excluding this gain, the figures show an improvement of €1.093 billion over the end of 2016, driven by an increase in tax revenue and a fall in the cost of repaying the national debt.

Tax revenues

Tax revenues grew by 6 per cent or €2.872 billion to €50.737 billion. The total collected was 0.2 per cent or €116 million ahead of the Government’s prediction of €50.62 billion.

Tax revenues for December finished 2.2 per cent or €76 million below what was expected, but were €269 million ahead of the same month in 2016.

State spending for 2017 was €352 million higher than planned at €46.291 billion and up €2.3 billion on 2016.

After taking account of supplementary and revised estimates, expenditure was €395 million blow the €46.754 billion voted for by the Dáil.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, welcomed the figures, which he described as “a very solid performance”. Pointing to the tax outcome, Mr Donohoe said all tax headings had recorded annual growth, with overall receipts now 60 per cent above their 2010 low point.

“This fiscal outturn provides a good platform to start 2018. However, we remain vigilant to the potential challenges we face, including Brexit,” Mr Donohoe said.

“ We will continue careful management of the public finances, including the focus on reducing our debt burden and continuation with competitiveness-oriented policies.”