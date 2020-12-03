After the vaccine, will your company want you back in the office?

Vaccines are coming. So what will this mean for the life of the office worker? Tens of thousands of people have been working on their kitchen tables, from their back bedrooms or in cramped apartments. But will your boss demand that you return to your commute and your 9 to 5?

Probably not – not every day anyway. But there is a big unanswered question: will you be back in the office most of the time, say three or more days a week, or will you be working from home most of the time and attending the office for specific things, like training, key meetings and so on ?