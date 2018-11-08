Activity of multinationals in Ireland causing ‘unpredictability’ in economy

While the Irish economy is expected to outperform the majority of its Euro area peers in the coming years, “a large degree of unpredictability remains linked to the activities of multinationals”, the European Commission has said.

The Commission’s autumn economic forecast shows growth in the Republic’s economy will outperform all of its Euro area peers with the exception of Malta. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of is expected to reach 7.8 per cent this year before moderating to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and 3.8 per cent in 2020.

The trend in inflation is the opposite, with rising inflation forecast for the coming years of 1.2 per cent in 2019 and 1.4 per cent in 2020.

However, the Commission believes the modest increase in inflation will “remain favourable to the purchasing power of households”, considering it will be driven higher by service prices. Additionally, the tightening labour market is expected to further boost disposable income as it puts upward pressure on wage increases.

Although the positive performance of the State’s labour market coupled with increasing investment in construction is seen as a positive, the Commission flagged the uncertainty of some government revenue, including corporate tax income, as a risk. Additionally it said over-spending within the health sector was a threat to the fiscal outlook.

In his foreword to the autumn outlook, Marco Buti, director general for economic and financial affairs at the Commission, said growth in Europe peaked in 2017 and the “outlook is now less favourable”.

“Barring major shocks, GDP should continue to grow at a moderate pace. The road ahead is, however, fraught with uncertainty and numerous, interconnected risks.”

Untimely end

While the European economy shows no signs of overheating, he said, labour supply shortages coupled with inflation across the bloc “could put an untimely end to growth”.

Both Mr Buti and commissioner Pierre Moscovici used the opportunity of the autumn forecast to press for deepening integration in the European monetary union (EMU).

“Decisive progress needs to be made on EMU deepening, in particular through the completion of the banking union, to reduce uncertainty and enhance financial stability,” Mr Buti said.

Mr Moscovici added that, in the face of an increasingly uncertain global economy with ongoing trade tensions, “policy-makers both in Brussels and in national capitals must work to ensure that the euro area is strong enough to deal with whatever the future might hold”.

Risks related to Brexit were also flagged in the forecast, although it is based on the assumption that trading relations will remain the same as they are now. However, Mr Buti said the risk of a no-deal would “entail abrupt change in trade” and hard the economies on both sides of the channel.

“Under any scenario, the impact is expected to be much larger on the UK than on the EU27,” he added.