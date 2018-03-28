€300m Brexit loan scheme opens for applications

The Government’s €300 million Brexit loan scheme has officially opened for applications from Irish businesses.

The scheme, which was first announced by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in the Budget, enables business with up to 499 employees to apply to loans from €25,000 to €1.5 million at an interest rate of 4 per cent or less.

The scheme, which will be delivered by Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Bank and Ulster Bank, can be used by companies to help mitigate the impact of Brexit.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at the Liffey Trust in Dublin, Minister for Business, Enterprise and innovation Heather Humphreys said it had the potential to help over 5,000 Irish companies.

“We want to help businesses navigate through the difficulties of Brexit,” said Ms Humphreys.

The scheme is supported by The European Investment Fund (EIF) and the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).