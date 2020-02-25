€24m invested in start-ups by Enterprise Ireland last year

Some €24 million was invested in 127 start-ups by Enterprise Ireland last year, new figures show.

The figures have been published to coincide with the agency’s annual start-up showcase event in Croke Park in Dublin.

The State agency made 91 investments in what it calls high-potential start-ups (HPSUs), which are fast-growing export-focused companies with the potential to create at least 10 jobs and to secure €1 million in sales within three to four years of being established.

It also made 36 investments via its competitive start fund, which provides funding for new businesses.

Enterprise Ireland said 42 per cent of the companies it backed last year were located outside of Dublin.

In addition, 38t businesses it supported were led by women.

“2019 was another successful year for Irish start-ups across a range of sectors including ICT, medtech, fintech, food and manufacturing. We also saw a strong performance by start-ups from outside of Dublin,” said Jennifer Melia, Manager, HPSU division.