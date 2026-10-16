The CSO, MyHome or Daft: who’s right on house prices?

House prices are still rising but at a slower pace than before. Photograph: Getty Images

In the lead-up to the property crash of 2008 there was – let’s just say – unease about the number of estate agencies publishing what you might call self-interested house-price surveys.

Critics said their reports, and some of the commentary that went with them, were deliberately amplifying positive trends to encourage transactions.

When things began to sour, the “endless growth” narrative around Irish property gave way to the soft-landing narrative: “Okay, things have got a little frothy, there will be a modest correction, but the market is still structurally sound.”

When that thesis collapsed, and Ireland suffered the biggest peak-to-trough property crash of any country, property-price surveys (industry ones) were blamed for exacerbating the problem.

The task of producing an accurate data series on property price trends was given to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). In 2011 the agency began producing the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), which remains the State’s official indicator of price trends.

A decade and a half later the industry barometers have crept back into the mix, led by the State’s two main property portals: MyHome and Daft. (MyHome is owned by The Irish Times Group).

While both companies’ quarterly reports are viewed as highly credible, they contain structural biases. Foremost, they base their quarterly surveys on asking prices rather than sold prices. In a sellers’ market, where buyers can get into bidding wars, these metrics can underestimate prices. The reverse is true when the market turns.

“From 2024 through to the spring of this year, transaction prices rose faster than list prices, and buyers typically paid well over the list price,” author of the Daft report Ronan Lyons said in the company’s latest survey.

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“That has now reversed. Nationally, list prices are rising over two percentage points faster than transaction prices, the widest gap since 2023,” he said.

While Daft commands a larger market share of listings nationally, Daft and MyHome are said to be neck and neck (in terms of the listings market) in Dublin and Leinster, with most listings on both portals coming from estate agents.

[ Are we turning a corner on housing?Opens in new window ]

There are also quarterly surveys from Sherry Fitzgerald, Douglas Newman Good (DNG) and the Real Estate Alliance (REA), which use different methodologies.

At the moment they all tell the same story: house prices are still rising but at a slower pace than before because of a combination of affordability pressures linked to higher inflation, higher borrowing costs, enhanced supply and the uncertain economic outlook.

Further interest rate hikes and no resolution to the Iran crisis are likely to accelerate this trend.

Daft’s snapshot of the market in the third quarter put headline annualised inflation (for asking prices) at 3 per cent, half the level that it was a year ago. In Dublin the rate of price growth was estimated at 2.7 per cent.

MyHome’s equivalent report, published on Tuesday this week, put asking price inflation at 3.9 per cent and at 2.1 per cent in Dublin.

The CSO’s official numbers, also published on Tuesday, put inflation (for prices paid) at 5.1 per cent in August and at 3.9 per cent in Dublin.

The CSO’s numbers are based on stamp duty data from Revenue and reflect transactions that took place at least two months ago, so there’s a lag. Because they are based on asking prices, the MyHome and Daft reports provide more of an instant snapshot of which way the market is turning.

The CSO estimates the average price paid for a property nationally in the 12 months to August was €442,512, while in Dublin it was €598,677.

For MyHome, the average price nationally was €461,084 and €585,132 in Dublin. For Daft, the figures were €445,000 and €635,000.

The CSO and MyHome use median (middle value) prices in their reports instead of average prices.

With any property price survey, there is a need to distinguish between quality-adjusted price changes [those controlled for location, property type, new versus old homes, etc] and pure price inflation.

The CSO breaks its figures down by Eircode, which reveals significant price disparities not just between Dublin and the rest of the State but also within the capital itself.

Take, for example, the difference between Dublin 6, which covers Ranelagh and Rathgar, where the average price paid for properties last year was just shy of €1 million (€995,709), making it the most expensive Eircode in the State, and Dublin 10, which includes Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard, where the average price was €333,391.

[ Irish house price inflation slows as affordability constraints biteOpens in new window ]

According to MyHome, house prices in Tuam in Galway have risen by 10.2 per cent in 2026 while prices in Kilkee in Clare have slumped by almost 13 per cent.

So while the CSO, MyHome and Daft capture the general direction of travel, they can differ significantly because of the disparity between asking prices and actual sale prices.

Put another way, MyHome and Daft measure what sellers want; the CSO measures what buyers actually pay.