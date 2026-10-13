ESRI report examines options around taxation of wealth

Wealth taxes are back on the Irish agenda, with the Department of Finance funding a joint study with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), published on Tuesday, of different ways of taxing wealth.

It comes as Irish household wealth has grown rapidly. In 2023, total net household wealth in Ireland was two and a half times the amount it had been just 10 years earlier, according to the report.

Although the share of that wealth held by the poorest half of households has increased in that time, almost half of all wealth continues to be controlled by the wealthiest 10 per cent of Irish households.

The structure of household wealth has also changed, the report found, with business assets accounting for a larger share “particularly among households at the top of the wealth distribution”. Further down the wealth chain, the family home continues to account for the largest share of household wealth.

The study found that, to maximise revenue, all assets outside pension funds should be taxed, with no exemptions for things like family homes, farms or businesses.

“Our wealth tax scenario analysis shows that the breadth of the tax base matters more for revenue potential than the threshold at which liability begins, with broad-base scenarios consistently generating larger aggregate tax liabilities than those with extensive exemptions,” write authors Rachel Slaymaker and Chi Tran of the ESRI and Department of Finance economists Federica De Blasio and Emmet Ryan.

Doing so, the research paper showed, would allow the tax to be set above a very high threshold where only the richest 1.5 per cent of Irish households would be affected.

It accepted that including business wealth, farms and the family home would be politically sensitive. As they are less liquid, such assets would also be harder to value on an ongoing basis.

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If you allow fairly wide exemptions, the paper argued, you need to dramatically lower the threshold, bringing many more households into the wealth tax net to secure reasonable tax revenue.

The report cited the 2022 Commission on Taxation and Welfare recommendation for a gradual shift from taxing work towards taxes on wealth, capital, property and consumption, to meet the increased costs of an ageing population, public services and the climate transition, “while maintaining fiscal sustainability”.

However, it accepted that, all households, even the wealthiest could have trouble finding the cash to meet wealth tax liabilities from cash income.

Wealth taxes fell from favour in the early years of the century, the report said. Twelve European countries levied an annual tax on net wealth in 1990 but by this year, only Norway, Spain and Switzerland do so.

Limited yields, administrative and valuation difficulties, avoidance and evasion, were cited as reasons for the tax’s diminishing popularity, alongside concerns of governments around capital mobility.

Concerns around the concentration of wealth, together with pressures on public finances and the limitations of tax systems that rely predominantly on income flows, have contributed to renewed international interest in net wealth taxation in recent years.

“Recent research has increasingly emphasised that the effects of a wealth tax depend not only on whether wealth is taxed, but on how such taxes are designed,” the report said.