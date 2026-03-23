2026 is an opportunity to turn the corner on a lost decade in housing

Ireland 2016? It was a tough year. While it did give us the centenary of 1916, those celebrations were somewhat overshadowed by the uncertainty caused by Brexit. It also gave us a miserly housing output of circa 10,000 units, rising to 21,000 by 2019.

At the same time, apparently unknown to anyone, our population was growing by about 60,000 people a year.

What is a government to do? In an ideal world, it would focus on executing a comprehensive housing plan, zoning sufficient serviced land to build the homes we need and putting detailed plans in place to meet the needs of an expanding population.

Unfortunately, we live in the real world, and when the government did respond it did so intermittently with knee-jerk policies based on outdated data, all under the baton of a relatively inexperienced minister. The list included Rebuilding Ireland, Rent Pressure Zones, Strategic Housing Developments (SHD), Land Development Agency (LDA), Build to Rent, co-living and cost rental, among an ever-growing collection of policy initiatives.

Some were embryonic and took years to mature – the LDA and cost rental among them. Others would ultimately be scrapped, including SHD and co-living and the Build-to-Rent model, or would depart, like the minister.

[ Ireland’s plans to deliver housing and infrastructure are a roll of the diceOpens in new window ]

The first half of the decade since 2016 was defined by policy experimentation. Government applied multiple levers simultaneously. Some proved durable, many did not. Crucially, the system underestimated demographic momentum leading to a widening supply-demand gap.

Shock and Escalation

If 2016 was tough, 2020 and subsequent years brought the perfect storm – Covid-19, construction lockdowns, a stagnating housing output of 21,000 units, high interest rates, surging construction costs due to the war in Ukraine and massive viability challenges for housing.

This time round, the government responded with intervention, taking a hands-on role in enabling and underwriting supply.

Paul Mitchell, director and cofounder of construction consultants Mitchell McDermott

Housing capital spending doubled from roughly €2 billion in 2020 to about €4 billion in 2024/25. A suite of new measures was introduced from 2022 onwards to counter adverse market conditions: the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental (STAR) scheme, Croí Cónaithe supports, the waiver of development levies and Project Tosaigh I and II.

The interventions, like the experiments, met with mixed results, especially initially. Meanwhile, Ireland’s population continued to grow, expanding by between 130,000 and 140,000 in 2022/23.

Yet again, no one appeared to be counting. While our population was still expanding, quite unbelievably, land was dezoned to comply with outdated census numbers — a significant strategic error.

But then, finally, some light. From April last year, a welcome slew of considered changes started to be announced: approval of the National Planning Framework, the establishment of an infrastructure taskforce, rent reforms, the establishment of Urban Development Zones (UDZs) to accelerate large-scale housing and infrastructure development, the expansion of the LDA, funding increases, a VAT reduction for new apartment delivery, planned amendments to rules on judicial review and a Section 28 instruction to zone more land, to name but a few.

While overdue, these measures demonstrated a new sense of realism by the Government which boosted the confidence of the sector.

Turning point?

The difficult choices that could dramatically increase housing supply in Dublin Listen | 43:38

Housing output rose by approximately 20 per cent last year – a 13 per cent increase in houses and a 39 per cent rise in apartments. The challenge now is sustaining that momentum.

Zoning will be key. It must now be finalised and aligned with realistic population projections. As of now, only two of our 31 local authorities have zoned land as directed by the Minister last July. This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Worryingly, a narrative is emerging that Government has now “done its part” and that delivery rests solely with the private sector. That is inaccurate and premature.

Yes, it is true that private capital and private builders are essential, particularly when it comes to delivering the required volume of apartments. But the conditions that enable delivery – planning certainty, infrastructure funding, viable policy design and regulatory clarity – remain squarely within the State’s remit.

This is not the time for policy fatigue or strategic drift. It is time for assured leadership of the kind that began to emerge in the latter half of last year, for disciplined follow-through, and quiet execution. And for sticking to ambitious targets.

[ Land Development Agency issued 423 rent reviews to cost-rental tenants in last six monthsOpens in new window ]

As the famous management consultant and educator Peter Drucker observed: “What gets measured, gets managed.”

As we all know too well, the housing crisis has caused and continues to cause immeasurable societal and economic damage. If that feels like an understatement, it is probably because it doesn’t even scratch the surface of the human cost experienced by so many people on a daily basis.

The housing crisis has been described as the defining challenge of our time. If that is the case, our response or lack thereof also defines us as a people.

This year, 2026, presents a genuine opportunity to turn the corner on a decade of underachievement. If we build 40,000-plus homes this year, the narrative transforms and we can entertain thoughts of a turning point. That will give us confidence and momentum, and show that after a decade of experimentation, shocks and intervention, we are back on track.

This is why it is so important to keep our eye on the prize. Imagine what an Ireland with an adequate supply of well planned, sustainable, affordable housing would look like, and the positive impact that would have on us as a people and a nation. It’s a prize worth fighting for.

Paul Mitchell is director and cofounder of construction consultants Mitchell McDermott