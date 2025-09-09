Government ‘flying blind’ on budgetary policy, says Irish budget watchdog

The Government has yet to publish an updated medium-term fiscal structural plan. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

“Flying blind”. That is Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) chairman Seamus Coffey’s damning description of Irish budgetary policy.

As well as highlighting a big acceleration in day-to-day spending, billions of euro in advance of what was flagged in the budget, the council’s latest pre-budget submission notes that the Coalition is budgeting without any fiscal rule to anchor annual increases in expenditure and without any medium-term fiscal plan.

The Government has yet to publish an updated medium-term fiscal structural plan despite committing in the Programme for Government to publishing one alongside the recent summer economic statement.

“We still are kind of flying blind ... when it comes to what the Government intends to do with public spending and tax policy over the duration of its term,” Coffey said.

At a time when the UK government is tying itself up in knots to stay inside its fiscal rules, the Coalition here is driving a horse and carriage through its own.

Ifac notes that Budget 2025 forecast a €3 billion increase in overall spending, but actual spending this year is likely to rise by €7.6 billion which, it says, “repeats a pattern of spending overruns in recent years”.

The council has been at loggerheads with the Government over spending for several years.

“The underlying deficit has been getting consistently worse since 2022, and it is expected to deteriorate further next year,” it says. If excess corporation tax is stripped away, the Government will spend €8 billion more than it collects in revenues this year, the council notes in its report.

It also put the windfall element of Ireland’s €28 billion corporate tax haul at €13 billion. Put another way, €13 billion – or close to half of all revenue from the business tax – is divorced from domestic activity here and could just as easily disappear, leaving the Government budgetary arithmetic in a mess.

[ One-off cost-of-living measures to be replaced in Budget 2026Opens in new window ]

Stripped back, the council is saying two things to Government: stop spending and save more.

It noted that overruns in day-to-day or current spending are on course to top €2.5 billion this year and were more broad-based than usual, incorporating not just health, the perennial budgetary villain, but the departments of education, children and justice.

“Given the economy is already running at capacity, inappropriate budgetary policy could make it harder to deliver public investment,” it says, while noting half of big infrastructural projects here are now subject to delays.