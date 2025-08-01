Trump tariffs: Canada PM disappointed as US hikes tariff to 35%

Baseline rates for many trading partners remain unchanged at 10% from the duties Donald Trump imposed in April. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump unveiled a slew of new tariffs that boosted the average US rate on goods from across the world, forging ahead with his turbulent effort to reshape international commerce.

The baseline rates for many trading partners remain unchanged at 10 per cent from the duties Mr Trump imposed in April, easing the worst fears of investors after the president had previously said they could double. The European Union has agreed a 15 per cent tariff on exports to the US.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said he was disappointed after Mr Trump signed an executive order to raise tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent from 25 per cent on products outside the scope of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The move, which Washington linked in part to what it said was Canada’s failure to stop fentanyl smuggling, is the latest salvo in Mr Trump’s months-long tariff war initiated soon after taking power.

US duties and tariffs will heavily affect lumber, steel, aluminium, and automobiles, Mr Carney said in a post on X, vowing action to protect Canadian jobs, buy its goods, invest in industrial competitiveness and diversify export markets.

To justify its step, the US has cited the cross-border flow of fentanyl, even though Canada accounts for just 1 per cent of US fentanyl imports and has been working intensively to further reduce the volumes, Mr Carney added.

South Korea’s trade ministry said on Friday that exports of copper products to the United States were expected to decline due to a 50 per cent tariff on copper announced by Mr Trump.

[ Why did the EU sign a tariff deal overwhelmingly favourable to the US?Opens in new window ]

The ministry said in a statement that it would actively respond to minimise the impact by diversifying copper exports.

The US set a 19 per cent levy on imports from Thailand and Cambodia, lower than the 36 per cent they originally faced, after Mr Trump threatened to block trade deals with them unless they ended a deadly border clash.

Malaysia, which helped broker the ceasefire, was also set at 19 per cent. That’s on par with previously announced rates for Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia and the Philippines. The US is the largest export markets for both Cambodia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is setting a 20 per cent duty on Taiwan’s exports to the US, one of a number of so-called reciprocal tariffs he imposed Thursday, hours before a deadline for nations to reach trade frameworks with his administration.

The figure was set in an executive order that Mr Trump signed, with the levy set to take effect on Friday. The number is lower than the 32 per cent tariff Mr Trump had first announced for Taiwan in April, before he paused his slate of levies to allow time for negotiations.

Taiwan’s rate compares to a 15 per cent levy that neighbouring Japan and South Korea settled on with the US. – Agencies