Economy

Paschal Donohoe faces contest to stay on as Eurogroup chair

Two other ministers confirmed as running against Minister for Finance for EU role

Paschal Donohoe is seeking a third term as president of the group of euro-zone finance ministers. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet / EPA
Jack Power in Brussels
Fri Jun 27 2025 - 12:05

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe faces a contest to secure a third term as president of the Eurogroup, with two other ministers putting their names forward for the position.

Spanish economy minister Carlos Cuerpo and Lithuanian finance minister Rimantas Šadžius are running against Mr Donohoe in the Eurogroup election.

The Eurogroup brings together the finance ministers from the 20 euro zone countries to co-ordinate economic policy, with the president tasked with chairing the meetings.

Ministers had until Friday to put their name forward and an election will take place at the next Eurogroup meeting on July 7th. Mr Donohoe had previously indicated he would be running for a third term.

Mr Cuerpo and Mr Rimantas Šadžius had both been sounding out levels of support to stand against Mr Donohoe in recent weeks.

Those in Mr Donohoe’s camp are confident of having locked up the backing of more than a dozen capitals. Eleven votes will be needed to clinch the job. Over recent months Mr Donohoe has been busy shoring up support to stay on in the EU role.

Mr Donohoe was first elected to the influential role in 2020, beating candidates from Spain and Luxembourg. He was re-elected unopposed in 2022 for a second term. The president, who chairs the meetings of finance ministers, holds the role for two-and-a half years.

The longest serving Eurogroup chair was former Luxembourg prime minister and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who was in the position from 2005 to 2013.

Mr Donohoe previously said he had received a “strong level of support” from finance counterparts in other countries, to remain on as Eurogroup chair. He had indicated he would be interested in a third term earlier this year.

Many ministers whose parties sit in the same European grouping as Fine Gael, the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), are supportive of Mr Donohoe remaining in the job.

Both Mr Cuerpo and Mr Šadžius come from centre-left governments, who belong to the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) umbrella grouping in European politics.

Jack Power

Jack Power

Jack Power is acting Europe Correspondent of The Irish Times

