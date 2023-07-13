Headline inflation in Republic falls to 6.1% in June

The rate of price growth fell to 6.1 per cent last month, down from 6.6 per cent the previous month. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA

Headline inflation in the Irish economy fell for a fourth consecutive month in June but the drop will only bring limited relief to households as prices for most goods and services remain highly elevated.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said the rate of price growth, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 6.1 per cent last month, down from 6.6 per cent the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the agency said consumer prices in June rose by 0.8 per cent, driven by increases in the recreation and culture sector, which recorded a 3.9 per cent rise, on the back of higher prices for package holidays.

Transport costs rose by 2.5 per cent during the month of June.