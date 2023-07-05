Michael McMahon named acting chairman of fiscal watchdog

Michael McMahon has been named acting chairman of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac), after Sebastian Barnes stood down from the role.

Mr Barnes left the position as head of the Government’s spending watchdog at the end of June, the Department of Finance said in an emailed statement. Mr McMahon will hold the interim position until a new chairman is appointed.

Mr Barnes “has been central in enhancing the public debate and scrutiny that takes place around complex fiscal and economic issues in Ireland”, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath said.

[ Despite warnings of overheating, the Coalition signals bigger budget package and again parks spending rule ]

The change was revealed a day after the Government announced a €6.3 billion budgetary package, equivalent to a 6.1 per cent increase in core spending, despite warnings from IFAC to limit a spending increase to about €4 billion, or 5 per cent, to avoid overheating the economy.

READ MORE

Mr McMahon is professor of macroeconomics at the University of Oxford and senior research fellow of St Hugh’s College, among other roles. He previously worked at the Bank of England where, for three years, he was a euro zone economist. At the bank, he was one of the UK’s two representatives on the European Commission’s experts group on economic forecasting. He has also worked for the IMF’s Institute for Capacity Development in Singapore.

The Government will run an open selection process for a new council member for a four-year term, the department added.