Irish unemployment falls to new post-crash low of 4.3%

Unemployment in the Irish economy fell to another two-decade low of 4.3 per cent in February despite inflationary headwinds.

This was down from 4.6 per cent in February last year and suggests conditions in the labour market remain tight. Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, published on Wednesday, indicated there were 116,500 people classified as unemployed last month compared with 118,100 in January.

The CSO said there was a decrease of 5,700 in the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people in February when compared with a year earlier.

The headline figure comes on the back of recent data from the CSO’s Labour Force Survey, indicating that employment grew by 68,600 last year despite a severe cost-of-living crisis and a slowdown in international activity.

That meant the total number of people employed in the Irish economy rose to a record 2.57 million.

“The rate of unemployment fell slightly in February continuing the trend of sustained reduction in joblessness over the past year,” Jack Kennedy of recruitment website Indeed said.

“It comes amid optimistic, albeit still cautious, forecasts for the Irish economy based on falling energy prices, resilient global demand and easing inflationary momentum,” he said.