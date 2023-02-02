Christmas spending splurge bolsters Government’s VAT receipts

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath. Stronger-than-expected spending by consumers in the busy pre-Christmas period generated nearly €3.7 billion in VAT receipts for the Government in January, according to the latest exchequer returns.

Revenue from the sales tax, a strong indicator of consumer spending, was up by 18.5 per cent or €600 million on the same month last year. January is generally the strongest month of the year for VAT as it encompasses the Christmas trading period.

Part of the growth was due to a technical factor with €200 million of receipts withheld from December’s figures, to fund potential repayments in January, being returned to the exchequer, the Department of Finance said. Excluding these, VAT receipts in January were €3.5 billion, up 12 per cent or €400 million.

Nonetheless the latest VAT figures, coming on the back of strong growth figures earlier this week, suggest the economy is weathering the inflationary crisis better-than-expected.

Overall, Government collected €7.5 billion in taxes last month, which was €800 million or 12 per cent ahead of the same period last year, putting the public finances on a sound financial footing at the start of the year.

Apart from VAT, the increase was driven by strong income tax receipts, which totalled €2.8 billion for the month, up 9 per cent year on year. The department said the continuing robust trend in income tax receipts reflected “ongoing resilience in the labour market”.

Separate figures from the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday indicated that unemployment here remains at a near 20-year low of 4.4 per cent.

January is not a significant month for corporation tax, with receipts of €50 million collected in the month, down by €31 million on the same period last year. The business tax generated a record €22.6 billion last year.

The figures gave rise to an exchequer surplus of €2.8 billion in January compared to a surplus of €2.2 billion in January last year, an improvement of €600 million. On a 12-month rolling basis, a more appropriate measure of the trend, the exchequer recorded a surplus of €5.6 billion.

Total expenditure for January was €6.8 billion. Of this, gross voted expenditure stood at €6.4 billion, which was €500 million ahead of the same period in 2022.

“Today’s figures show that the strong momentum in tax receipts has continued into the start of this year,” Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said.

“The strength in income tax, in particular, is a positive signal of the continued resilience in the labour market with close to a record-low unemployment rate of just 4.4 per cent recorded in January,” he said.

“Indeed, the latest incoming data, including today’s figures along with the pickup in core retail sales and consumer sentiment suggest that the downturn in the domestic economy may not be as severe as previously anticipated,” Minister McGrath said.

“It is crucial that we continue to use the positive momentum in the public finances to reinforce our fiscal buffers so that, in this uncertain global environment, we retain our capacity to effectively respond to future challenges,” he said.