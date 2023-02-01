Unemployment remains anchored at two-decade low of 4.4%

An unemployment rate of 4 per cent here is considered to equate to full employment. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons / THE IRISH TIMES

Unemployment in the Irish economy remained at near two-decade low of 4.4 per cent in January despite the inflation crisis, suggesting conditions in the labour market remain tight.

The headline figure was down from almost 5 per cent in January last year. Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures, published on Wednesday, indicated there were 118,300 people classified as unemployed last month compared with 119,100 in December.

There was a decrease of 10,300 in the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people in January when compared with a year earlier, the CSO said.

While consumer spending and investment have slowed in the face of inflationary pressures, the Irish labour market remains resilient. An unemployment rate of 4 per cent here is considered to equate to full employment.

“Ireland’s labour market started the year on broadly the same note as it ended last year amid an unstable macroeconomic outlook,” said Jack Kennedy, economist with recruitment website Indeed. “Although there was a slight decrease in the number of people unemployed, the overall unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent,” he noted.

“With January traditionally being a popular month to start job searching, the labour market remains tight and recruitment conditions continue to be challenging for many employers,” he said.

Indeed’s data continues to show employers actively hiring, with the level of Irish job postings on Indeed up 64 per cent as of the end of January compared to February 2020.

“Staff shortages remain one of the most pressing issues for many employers. Targeting unemployed young people and long-term unemployed could be part of the solution to a tight labour market,” he said

