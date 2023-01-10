Enterprise Ireland-backed firms create 20,000 new jobs despite global slowdown

Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said 2022 was a strong year for the agency's client companies

Enterprise Ireland-backed companies created just under 20,000 new jobs last year with strong growth reported in the life sciences, consumer foods and technology sectors.

The State agency’s latest annual report show client firms employed 218,178 people in the Irish economy in 2022. More than two thirds (68 per cent) were based outside the Dublin region.

According to the agency, its client firms created an additional 19,660 new jobs last year despite a significant slowdown in global growth. When jobs lost are taken into account, the net increase in employment was 10,841 or 5 per cent. The agency’s report also noted there were 161 early-stage company approvals or start-ups with funding in 2022.

“I am delighted to announce that 2022 was a strong year with our client companies creating 19,660 new jobs, growing net employment by 5 per cent,” Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said.

READ MORE

“This compares favorably with the latest CSO (Central Statistics Office) Labour Force Survey for 2022 which showed an increase of 3.4 per cent in total employment across the economy,” he said.

“Of note is the significant growth in key sectors of the economy ranging from Life sciences, Prepared Consumer Food to Technology and Services,” Mr Clancy said.

“Supporting Irish-owned companies to achieve greater scale and expand their global footprint is a priority for Enterprise Ireland in 2023 and we are committed to supporting Irish companies on their journey to become global leaders in their field,” he said.

“This will ensure that Irish enterprise continues to create and sustain jobs, providing a platform for strong economic growth into the future,” Mr Clancy said.