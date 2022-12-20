Dublin City accounts for nearly 20% of petrol sales

CSO data on petrol and diesel consumption in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

Dublin city accounted for 18 per cent of unleaded petrol sales and 13 per cent of diesel sales last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The agency’s latest fuel oil movements also indicated that fuel forecourts accounted for 94 per cent of unleaded petrol sales nationally and 74 per cent of diesel sales.

Motorists in Dublin city were the biggest consumer of unleaded petrol, buying 145.7 million litres last year followed by Cork (100.5 million litres), Dublin County (63.1 million litres) and Limerick (59.5 million litres).

Dublin also had the largest autodiesel sales (449,000 litres) followed by Cork (356,000 litres).

The CSO’s Paul McElvaney said: “This new release is based on returns by mineral oil fuel traders to the Revenue Commissioners. The report provides a breakdown by county and by forecourts.”

“The report shows that road transport fuels are mainly sold through forecourts. Marked gas oil and kerosene are mainly sold directly to the final customer,” he said.