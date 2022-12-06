OECD inflation surges to three-decade high of 10.7%

Inflation across the OECD bloc of industrialised countries surged to another three-decade high of 10.7 per cent in October with food prices accelerating in most countries. Photograph: John Macdougall/AFP

Inflation across the OECD bloc of industrialised countries surged to another three-decade high of 10.7 per cent in October with food prices accelerating in most countries.

The headline figure was up from 10.4 per cent in September, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said, and comes ahead another expected interest rate rise from the European Central Bank (ECB), which meets later this month.

The Paris-based organisation said double-digit inflation was recorded in 18 of 38 OECD countries, with the rates above 20 per cent in Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Turkey.

Food price inflation rose to 16.1 per cent, reaching its highest rate since May 1974, with rises recorded in 33 of 38 OECD countries.

Energy inflation continued to fall in the OECD as a whole (to 28.1 per cent, from 28.8 per cent). Nevertheless, it remained above 10 per cent in 35 OECD countries, and above 30 per cent in 13 of them.

Excluding food and energy, year-on-year inflation in the OECD was stable, at 7.6 per cent in October.

ECB policymakers closely monitor underlying inflation as it indicates whether price growth and price expectations are becoming more entrenched in the economy.

“Supply chain disruptions, a rapid and strong post-pandemic rebound in demand, and war-related energy and food price shocks are contributing to unacceptably high levels of inflation in Ireland and the euro area,” Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf said on Monday.

He also said he expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to increase interest rates by a minimum of 0.5 per cent later this month.

Eurostat’s flash estimate for the euro area inflation in November fell to 10 per cent, down from 10.6 per cent the previous month.

To combat inflation the ECB has lifted interest rates three times so far this year, including two 0.75 per cent rate hikes in September and October.

Markets are pricing in two further rate increases between now and next March, bringing the ECB’s main refinancing rate, which affects mortgages, to 3 per cent.