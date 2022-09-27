Budget 2023: Welfare hikes, renters’ tax credits and energy bill subsidies planned

Best Budget Reads

Key measures set to be announced:

Businesses to get up to €10,000 a month for energy bills

Weekly welfare rates to increase by €12

Renters to get two €500 tax credits

Entry point for top tax rate to increase to €40,000

Childcare fees to be cut by 25 per cent

Third-level student fees to be cut by €1,000

Double child benefit payment to be paid

Extend the GP visit card to 430,000

You might be forgiven for thinking the budget this year is like a massive game of Supermarket Sweep, but it isn’t all about splurging.

The Government is set to put substantial funds aside in a rainy day fund this year, partly designed to give it leeway to act if the energy crisis persists into next year.

Sources say that up to €2 billion is to be paid into the fund this year, well above the €500 million, which the Government is obliged to pay under the legislation governing the fund.

You can read Cliff Taylor’s report here.

Perhaps the biggest issue that has faced the State in recent years is the housing crisis.

Today, the Government is set to introduce tax breaks for renters totalling €1,000 over two years.

It is understood that tenants are in line for tax relief of €500 this year with another €500 to come in 2023.

The total sum involved is more than twice the level of tax breaks discussed at the weekend.

Among the last minute things to emerge ahead of today was the Government’s plan to extend the GP visit card to 430,000.

A doctor based in Kerry has been on radio this morning to warn the plan will lead to waiting lists for appointments and put further pressure on primary care.

Killarney GP Dr Gary Stack said the proposal will ultimately affect patients who need care and that there was not sufficient GP numbers to service the level of care that is required.

You can read our report on his contribution here.

As outlined by our political correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones in Inside Politics this morning, the budget will be sent to a Cabinet meeting that is due to convene at 10am for approval.

After that, the Dáil will pack out to hear Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe deliver his speech at 1pm. Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will follow, with both expected to speak for about 45 minutes.

The rest of the day will be taken up by Opposition spokespeople giving their views on what has been unveiled.

You can read Jack’s round-up of the day ahead here.

The first piece of news to bring you this morning is that the size of the stand-alone budget looks set to move beyond the mooted figure of €6.7 billion and will likely now top €7 billion.

That will be unveiled alongside a standalone cost-of-living package worth approximately €3 billion.

My name is Colin Gleeson and I'll be with you for the next eight hours or so to bring you the build-up to the Ministers' speeches, keep you in touch with the latest breaking news, the details of new measures, initial reaction, and the best of social media comment.

I'll also bring you the insights of our budget team and in-house experts as the news breaks throughout the day.

I'll be joined by my colleague Ellen O'Riordan from 12pm who will take you through the last embers of the day this evening.

Good morning and welcome to The Irish Times’ live blog of Budget 2023.

It’s beginning to feel like we say this every year, but this is one of the most anticipated budget days in recent memory.

Following the Covid-19 emergency of the past two years, this year’s budget has a whole new agenda: to mitigate the worst of the cost of living crisis that has emerged for people due to climbing inflation and sky-rocketing energy bills.