Budget 2023: All the build-up ahead of the big announcement

Here is some of what we expect to be unveiled later:

- Businesses to get up to €10,000 a month for energy bills

- Welfare rates to increase by €12

- Renters to get two €500 tax credits

- Entry point for top level of tax to increase to €40,000

- 25 per cent reduction in childcare fees

- €1,000 cut in third-level student fees

- Double child benefit payment

The first piece of news to bring you this morning is that the size of the stand-alone budget looks set to move beyond the mooted figure of €6.7 billion and will likely now top €7 billion.

That will be unveiled alongside a standalone cost-of-living package worth approximately €3 billion.

My name is Colin Gleeson and I’ll be with you for the next eight hours or so to bring you the build-up to the Ministers’ speeches, keep you in touch with the latest breaking news, the details of new measures, initial reaction, and the best of social media comment.

I’ll also bring you the insights of our budget team and in-house experts as the news breaks throughout the day.

I’ll be joined by my colleague Ellen O’Riordan from 12pm who will take you through the last embers of the day this evening.

Good morning and welcome to The Irish Times’ live blog of Budget 2023.

It’s beginning to feel like we say this every year, but this is one of the most anticipated budget days in recent memory.

Following the Covid-19 emergency of the past two years, this year’s budget has a whole new agenda: to mitigate the worst of the cost of living crisis that has emerged for people due to climbing inflation and sky-rocketing energy bills.